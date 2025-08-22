Skip to Content
Tren de Aragua gang member previously arrested in El Paso taken into custody in Albuquerque

Published 6:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Tren de Aragua gang member that had been arrested in El Paso on August 22, 2023, has been rearrested in Albuquerque.

ICE officers took Leonel Arquimedes Bustamante-Sanchez, 27, into custody on August 20, 2025 for an active warrant for his arrest in Bogota, Colombia. He had been sentenced there to seven years for trafficking and possessing illegal firearms.

ICE took Bustamante-Sanchez into custody after New Mexico State Police officers recognized a stolen car he was allegedly driving.

"ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Enforcement and Removal Operations officers responded to the scene and identified Bustamante-Sanchez as a subject of a criminal investigation targeting Tren de Aragua gang members involved in a multitude of crimes, including murder and drug trafficking, in the Albuquerque area," ICE officials explain.

Bustamante-Sanchez (Courtesy: ICE)
