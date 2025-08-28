Skip to Content
Camp East Montana receiving detainees from Alligator Alcatraz

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE confirmed to ABC-7 that Camp East Montana, located on Fort Bliss, has received detainees from Alligator Alcatraz, the detainment camp located in the Everglades in Florida. Alligator Alcatraz and President Donald Trump's support for the facility have made national headlines the last few weeks.

An ICE spokesperson was unable to confirm the number of detainees that are moving from Florida to Fort Bliss.

The current population of Camp East Montana is 1,173 as of August 26, 2025. The capacity of the camp is 1,872. The camp is able to increase the capacity by 250 beds per week when and if needed.

ABC-7 is working to get more details on the story and will provide updates.

