Smugglers accused of giving children THC-laced candy to keep them quiet during border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged four people with allegedly scheming to smuggle children into the U.S. DOJ officials say the four defendants sometimes used THC-laced candy to sedate the children while they crossed the border. One of the children suffered from marijuana poisoning.

Law enforcement officers charged Mexican nationals Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian, both 50; U.S. citizen Dianne Guadian, 32; and lawful permanent resident Manuel Valenzuela, 35. Officials say that Valenzuela lives in El Paso. They were charged with conspiracy to transport migrants and bringing migrants into the U.S. for financial gain.

DOJ officials say the four defendants were part of a smuggling organization from about May 1 to October 17, 2024. They are accused of bringing children ages five through 13 into the U.S. from Juarez.

"The complaint alleges that Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian recruited drivers to transport the children by car from Mexico to a port of entry at the U.S. border," federal prosecutors explained. "The drivers and their coconspirator would then present U.S. documents to inspecting officers falsely claiming the documents belonged to the children, and that they were the parents of the children. During at least one smuggling event, the alien children were given gummy candies containing marijuana to sedate them. One of the children was taken to a local hospital and later diagnosed with marijuana poisoning. Once inside the United States, the children were then transported to El Paso, where, according to the complaint, Dianne Guadian and Manuel Valenzuela would pick up the children and provide payment to the drivers. The drivers were paid $900 for each minor that they brought into the United States."