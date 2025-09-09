CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Chihuahua State Police seized multiple items during an inspection at CERESO No. 3 in Ciudad Juarez, one of the prisons from south of the border.

During the search, authorities found several knives, scissors, lighters, and pipes.

Clothing, shoes, and USB cables for cell phones and other stuff were also seized.

Around 200 authorities took part in the operation, and officials say random inspections will continue at other prisons within the State of Chihuahua.