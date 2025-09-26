$131,675 seized from BMW crossing Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized $131,675 found hidden inside a BMW X4.

This happened on September 17, according to CBP officials. A female Mexican national did not declare the currency, which was discovered wrapped in 16 foil-wrapped bundles stuffed inside a compartment of the car's fender.

“Stopping the flow of illegal currency, firearms, and ammunition is an important part of disrupting the illegal activities of criminal and foreign terrorist organizations operating in our U.S.-Mexico border region,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “By denying these dangerous organizations the flow of illicit money, weapons, and ammunition, our CBP officers assist our law enforcement partners on both sides of the border as they contend with these threats.”