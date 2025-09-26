Skip to Content
On the Border

Egyptian man illegally in the U.S. pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
New
Published 10:28 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Egyptian national Moustafa Mahmoud Abdelnabi Salem pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges after a confrontation at a Las Cruces gas station in May.

Court documents state that on May 12, 2025, Salem threatened a person with a handgun. The documents state that Salem chambered a round and pointed the gun at the victim.

An officer questioned Salem at the scene. Salem told the officer the victim had threatened him with a large knife and he denied pointing the gun. Surveillance video later showed Salem to be the aggressor in the incident, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say the officer later learned Salem was unlawfully present in the U.S. as he had overstayed his visitor visa.

"Salem pleaded guilty to being an illegal alien in possession a firearm and ammunition," prosecutors said. "At sentencing, Salem faces up to 15 years in prison. Upon his release from prison, Salem will be subject to deportation as an aggravated felon."

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

