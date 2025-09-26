Supermarket billboard falls, injures woman in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A supermarket billboard fell onto a parked car in Juarez last night, injuring a woman. The woman received medical attention at a hospital afterward.

Courtesy: Gobierno Municipal de Ciudad Juárez

The Dirección General de Protección Civil reports that the S-Mart billboard came loose amid strong winds last night. It fell on the parked car and part of the road. The car was damaged in the impact. Civil Protection officials urge everyone to remain alert to weather conditions.

S-Mart put out the following statement addressing the incident. Read the statement in full below: