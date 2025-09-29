Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso man sentenced to 20 years in prison for bringing child sexual exploitation videos over the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors announced this morning that El Pasoan Enrique Ruvalcaba-Mendez, 71, received a 20-year prison sentence for transporting a visual depiction of child sexual exploitation across the international border.

Court documents state that on January 10, Ruvalcaba-Mendez was trying to cross the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry when he was stopped for a secondary inspection. On his phone, CBP officers found several videos and photos of Ruvalcaba-Mendez engaging in sexual activity with minor females.

"The investigation revealed Ruvalcaba would travel to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where he would pay to have sex with minors," federal prosecutors explained. "He would videotape himself with the minors and save them on his phone. Ruvalcaba was found to have abused at least three minors in Mexico."

Ruvalcaba-Mendez pleaded guilty on July 3 and was sentenced on September 24.

