Anthony NM police chief denies department is cooperating with ICE

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The police chief in Anthony, New Mexico denies what she calls “false allegations” that her department is cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and working with them on federal immigration enforcement.

Anthony, New Mexico Police Chief Vanessa Ordonez issued a statement saying that it is "categorically false and damaging to the trust between our department and the community we proudly serve.”

Chief Ordonez denies that her department participates in ICE raids.

"The Anthony (N.M.) Police Department does not participate in ice raids, does not go door-to-door on behalf of ice and does not enforce federal immigration law,” Chief Ordonez stated.

Ordonez went on to say her agency works to address local crime and protect the people living in Anthony, New Mexico.