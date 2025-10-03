Tren de Aragua member convicted of murder in Venezuela captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS captured a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member and convicted murderer in El Paso.

On September 4, 2025, DPS Special Agents, ICE, and Border Patrol got information that Alexis Ramon Perozo-Monasterio, 36, was possibly staying at a hotel in El Paso. When the officers got to the hotel, Perozo-Monasterio tried to jump out the window of a second story room. Special Agents apprehended Perozo-Monasterio, who is a fugitive from Venezuela, Texas DPS officials say.

"Perozo-Monasterio escaped from a Venezuelan prison after being convicted and sentenced to 17 years for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old child," Texas DPS officials explained. "Perozo-Monasterio has a history of illegal reentry into the United States, and in April 2023, he was charged with alien inadmissibility by Customs and Border Protection (CBP)."

ICE has removed Perozo-Monasterio from the country.