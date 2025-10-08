Suspected Tren de Aragua member who stayed at judge’s house pleads guilty to gun possession

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Venezuelan national and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing guns and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

Court documents state that Ortega-Lopez illegally entered the country on December 15, 2023. He was then released pending removal proceedings. HSI then received an anonymous tip that Ortega-Lopez was living in Las Cruces and in possession of guns.

"Ortega-Lopez posted numerous photos and videos to his Facebook and TikTok accounts showing him handling, displaying, and shooting various firearms at a Las Cruces shooting range and other locations," federal prosecutors explained. "On December 24, 2024, Ortega-Lopez posted photos and videos of himself at the residence of April Cano, a social media influencer and gun enthusiast, holding a rifle with tactical equipment while wearing a ballistic helmet with night vision goggles. In the videos, Ortega-Lopez referred to April Cano's parents, Nancy and Jose Cano, as 'Patron' and 'Patrona, and told an informant he had received a firearm as a Christmas gift from the Cano family."

ABC-7 previously reported that Jose "Joel" Cano was a former magistrate court judge. Agents executed search warrants in February 2025 and seized four firearms from April Cano's house.

"During a post-Miranda interview, Ortega-Lopez admitted he recognized all four firearms and knew it was illegal for him to possess them. On April 20, 2025, Ortega-Lopez conspired with another person to destroy his Facebook account to avoid the contents being used against him at trial."

Nancy and Jose Cano were indicted this week on charges connected with alleged evidence tampering, federal prosecutors say.

"Nancy Cano faces charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, while Jose Cano is charged with both conspiracy to tamper with evidence and tampering with evidence. Both remain on conditions of release pending trial, which has not been scheduled."