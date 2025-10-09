Mexican migrant accused of deadly conduct in El Paso arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE arrested Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho in El Paso on Wednesday.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say that Velazquez-Camacho is an undocumented migrant from Mexico who is accused of deadly conduct in El Paso.

Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho (Courtesy: DHS)

The DHS officials did not provide any context or details for the accusations against Velazquez-Camacho. Velazquez-Camacho is now in the process of being removed, officials say.

"These criminal illegal aliens do not belong in our country, and every American should be thanking the brave men and women of ICE who are working without pay to arrest these public safety threats from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.