Skip to Content
On the Border

Mexican migrant accused of deadly conduct in El Paso arrested

Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho
DHS
Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho
By
New
Published 2:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ICE arrested Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho in El Paso on Wednesday.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say that Velazquez-Camacho is an undocumented migrant from Mexico who is accused of deadly conduct in El Paso.

5
Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho (Courtesy: DHS)

The DHS officials did not provide any context or details for the accusations against Velazquez-Camacho. Velazquez-Camacho is now in the process of being removed, officials say.

"These criminal illegal aliens do not belong in our country, and every American should be thanking the brave men and women of ICE who are working without pay to arrest these public safety threats from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.