Three contracts awarded to build 87 miles of new Smart Wall along the border in El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DHS and CBP announced ten new construction contracts totaling $4.5 billion to add hundreds of miles of Smart Wall along the border. Three of the contracts are for the El Paso Sector.

BCCG was awarded two of the El Paso area contracts. One contract, totaling $155,106,328, is to replace seven miles of old barrier in the Santa Teresa area with about 22 miles of new wall. The other contract is for $850,361,073 to build about 42 miles of Smart Wall and six miles of new secondary border wall in the El Paso Sector. The third El Paso area contract was awarded to Barnard Spencer for $578,926,000 for the construction of about 23 miles of new Smart Wall and about 81 miles of system attributes in New Mexico.

The Smart Wall is a border security system combining steel barriers, waterborne barriers, patrol roads, lights, cameras, and advanced detection technology. The system is supposed to give Border Patrol agents tools to stop illegal traffic along the border, officials say.

"In total, these projects will add 230 miles of Smart Wall and nearly 400 miles of new technology," a CBP official explained. "The technology additions will further secure existing wall in areas where the Biden Administration policies cancelled contracts to do so."

The funding for these new projects is coming from President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill and minimal prior year funding from Fiscal Year 2021, according to CBP officials.