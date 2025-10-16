Skip to Content
Man wanted for illegal gun possession arrested in Juarez

Published 3:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officers in Chihuahua arrested a man wanted in the U.S. for illegal possession of guns.

Officers carried out an operation to arrest Leonardo Daniel N., 32, on Paseo de la Victoria Avenue in Juarez on Wednesday.

Officials with the state say a combination of intelligence and data analysis, field investigation, and aerial surveillance with unmanned aircraft led to Leonardo Daniel N.'s arrest. Officials used the Sentinel Platform to get his precise location.

After his arrest, officials transferred him to the State of Chihuahua's Attorney General's Office for release.

