527,000+ migrants deported since President Trump retook office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DHS announced that officials have removed more than 527,000 migrants since President Donald Trump retook office in January.

DHS officials say that there are still more than two million migrants illegally in the country.

In addition to the more than 527,000 migrants who have been deported, another 1.6 million have voluntarily self-deported. The government is offering migrants $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now.

DHS officials also claim that migration through Panama's Darien Gap has dropped 99.99%. They also stated that 70% of ICE arrests are of undocumented migrants charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S.