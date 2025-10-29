U.S. implementing $5,000 fine for anyone who crosses border illegally
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. government will be implementing a $5,000 fine for anyone who crosses the border illegal. The U.S. Consulate in Juarez released a statement from U.S. immigration officials today.
Officials say the fine applies to any foreign national aged 14 and older who enters the country outside of the proper channels. Officials said that human smugglers are spreading false hope on social media, and that migrants should not bee fooled by this messaging.
Read the full statement from Acting Consul General Robin Busse below:
“The United States government will implement a new $5,000 fine for those who cross illegally. The fine applies to any foreign national aged 14 or older who enters without being inspected or admitted. Anyone who violates this rule will be deemed inadmissible. The fine applies regardless of the port of entry, length of stay, immigration status, or case status.
Human smugglers and their criminal groups are spreading false hope on social media. Don't be fooled, and don't try.”