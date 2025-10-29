U.S. implementing $5,000 fine for anyone who crosses border illegally

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. government will be implementing a $5,000 fine for anyone who crosses the border illegal. The U.S. Consulate in Juarez released a statement from U.S. immigration officials today.

Officials say the fine applies to any foreign national aged 14 and older who enters the country outside of the proper channels. Officials said that human smugglers are spreading false hope on social media, and that migrants should not bee fooled by this messaging.