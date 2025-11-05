Four workers arrested during ICE raid at El Paso bakery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, ICE arrested four migrants who were working at an East El Paso bakery.

Officers arrested three women and a man at La Laguna Bakery, located at 824 North Zaragoza Road after an immigration inspection.

An ICE spokesperson says that one of the business owners was also arrested for being in the country illegally three weeks ago.

The spokesperson says that ICE is tasked with enforcing the business community's compliance with federal employment eligibility requirements, and that the agency has the responsibility to conduct workplace enforcement initiatives targeting employers who are known to have violated the law.

"The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 requires employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of all individuals they hire and sets forth criminal and civil sanctions for employment-related violations," the spokesperson said. "Employers are required to document information on those who they hire using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9. HSI uses a comprehensive inspection program to promote compliance with the law and deter illegal employment and illegal immigration."