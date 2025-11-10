Man implicated in child smuggling scheme pleads guilty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Manuel Valenzuela, the man charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle children into the U.S. by giving them THC-laced candy, pleaded guilty in federal court.

Court documents state that Valenzuela and his co-defendants illegally brought children ages five and 13 into the U.S. from Juarez.

Court documents state that the group would use drug-laced candy to sedate the children, then present false documents to immigration officials at the border crossing.

Prosecutors say that during one of the smuggling events, one of the children was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with THC poisoning.

Prosecutors say that Valenzuela conspired in the scheme by picking up the children after they were smuggled into the U.S.

Officials say that Valenzuela pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens and three counts of aiding and abetting in the smuggling of aliens for profit. He faces at least 11 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence soon.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 4, 2025): The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged four people with allegedly scheming to smuggle children into the U.S. DOJ officials say the four defendants sometimes used THC-laced candy to sedate the children while they crossed the border. One of the children suffered from marijuana poisoning.

Law enforcement officers charged Mexican nationals Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian, both 50; U.S. citizen Dianne Guadian, 32; and lawful permanent resident Manuel Valenzuela, 35. Officials say that Valenzuela lives in El Paso. They were charged with conspiracy to transport migrants and bringing migrants into the U.S. for financial gain.

DOJ officials say the four defendants were part of a smuggling organization from about May 1 to October 17, 2024. They are accused of bringing children ages five through 13 into the U.S. from Juarez.

"The complaint alleges that Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian recruited drivers to transport the children by car from Mexico to a port of entry at the U.S. border," federal prosecutors explained. "The drivers and their coconspirator would then present U.S. documents to inspecting officers falsely claiming the documents belonged to the children, and that they were the parents of the children. During at least one smuggling event, the alien children were given gummy candies containing marijuana to sedate them. One of the children was taken to a local hospital and later diagnosed with marijuana poisoning. Once inside the United States, the children were then transported to El Paso, where, according to the complaint, Dianne Guadian and Manuel Valenzuela would pick up the children and provide payment to the drivers. The drivers were paid $900 for each minor that they brought into the United States."