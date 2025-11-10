State surveying Hudspeth County for covert border tunnels
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is directing her team to survey state land for covert border tunnels. This is happening across Texas, including in Hudspeth County. The Texas General Land Office is also working with the federal government to identify high-risk areas for the construction of covert tunnels by Mexican cartels. The tunnels are dug under the border, allowing for the smuggling of humans and goods from Mexico into the U.S.
Buckingham is also reaffirming her commitment to working with the Trump Administration to secure the border in Texas. She says her office has worked for years to stop illegal border crossings.
Read Commissioner Buckingham's complete statement below:
“Texas stands on the front lines of America’s fight for border security. The cartels are constantly adapting, moving from the skies and waterways to underground networks of tunnels, and we will not cede an inch of land to these violent illegal criminals. The safety and sovereignty of our state are non-negotiable, and the General Land Office will use every tool at our disposal to keep Texas safe. Texans overwhelmingly expect action–and that’s exactly what they’re getting Together with President Trump’s Administration, DHS, CBP, and Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, Texas will continue to lead the fight against illegal crossings–above ground and below it."
Commissioner Dawn Buckingham