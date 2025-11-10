State surveying Hudspeth County for covert border tunnels

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is directing her team to survey state land for covert border tunnels. This is happening across Texas, including in Hudspeth County. The Texas General Land Office is also working with the federal government to identify high-risk areas for the construction of covert tunnels by Mexican cartels. The tunnels are dug under the border, allowing for the smuggling of humans and goods from Mexico into the U.S.

Buckingham is also reaffirming her commitment to working with the Trump Administration to secure the border in Texas. She says her office has worked for years to stop illegal border crossings.

Read Commissioner Buckingham's complete statement below: