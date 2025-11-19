Person cut from concertina wire on border wall in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP says Border Patrol agents discovered a person stuck in concertina wire as she tried to illegally climb over the border wall in El Paso.

Don't get stuck!@USBPChiefEPT discovered an individual stuck in concertina wire attempting to illegally cross the border. Agents were able to safely cut them out of the razor-sharp wire. They had minor scrapes and were transported to CPC for disposition and processing. pic.twitter.com/x2KnrPXKFs — CBP (@CBP) November 18, 2025

"Agents were able to safely cut them out of the razor-sharp wire," CBP officials posted on social media. "They had minor scrapes and were transported to CPC for disposition and processing."