On the Border

Person cut from concertina wire on border wall in El Paso

CBP via X
Published 10:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP says Border Patrol agents discovered a person stuck in concertina wire as she tried to illegally climb over the border wall in El Paso.

"Agents were able to safely cut them out of the razor-sharp wire," CBP officials posted on social media. "They had minor scrapes and were transported to CPC for disposition and processing."

Emma Hoggard

