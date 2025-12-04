Chihuahua farmers block ports of entry in Juárez again in protest against new national water law

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Dozens of farmers from different parts of Chihuahua blocked all commercial ports of entry in Juárez again on Wednesday to protest the proposed national water law in Mexico.

The Bridge of the Americas, Santa Teresa, Ysleta-Zaragoza, and Marcelino Serna in Tornillo Ports of Entry were completely blocked by farmers for a second time since last week.

Mexico's House of Representatives (Cámara de Diputados), or Chamber of Deputies, passed the proposed Water Law, which is set to prohibit all private transfers of water concessions in the country. Mexican politicians from other political parties protested after it was passed; now it will go to the Senate.

Farmers across the country say this law will take water away from the courtside and re-allocate it for discretionary use, adding that it threatens their livelihoods and the work they do every day.

"We apologize and send a message of support to all the truckers who are stuck at all bridges," said a Chihuahua farmer. "We've even talked to them and they've given us their vote of confidence, saying they understand the situation in the countryside, because many of them are children of rural people."

Tensions have increased south of the border between some farmers and some commercial truck drivers, since drivers have to cross their cargo for them to get paid.

"Well, it's difficult, a situation where everyone looks out for their own interests; they bring their protest, but I also have to get home," said a local commercial trucker. "So, those of us who are here, those of us who come from elsewhere, if you don't work and don't make trips, you don't earn anything." "These guys here in Ciudad Juárez who work crossing the border, well, if you don't make trips, you don't earn anything."

According to CANACAR in Juárez, there has been an average of 20,400 stranded cargoes, each with an approximate value of $65,000, resulting in $1.326 billion stranded per day if these protests continue.

"We feel frustrated and angry at the insensitivity of our representatives, our leaders, and all those who support this law that threatens our heritage—the heritage that our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents worked so hard to build," said another Chihuahua farmer protesting at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas.