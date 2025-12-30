Former Chihuahua Governor, Juárez Mayor Francisco Barrio Terrazas dies

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Former Chihuahua Governor and Ciudad Juárez Mayor Francisco Barrio Terrazas has died.

Barrio Terrazas was one of the founders of the Mexican Partido Acción Nacional (PAN) Party. The Chihuahua native served as mayor of Juárez from 1983 to 1986 and as governor of Chihuahua from 1992 to 1998. Later in his career, from 2009 to 2013, Barrio Terrazas served as Mexico's ambassador to Canada.

Barrio Terrazas was one of the key figures of the PAN Party during the administrations of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón.

Barrio Terrazas died in a Texas hospital following complications from a heart surgery. He was 75.