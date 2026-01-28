Skip to Content
On the Border

DHS Arrests 5 in El Paso on Various Crimes

By
Published 6:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security says it has arrested five migrant men convicted of serious crimes here in El Paso.

DHS says Javier Barrientos of Mexico was convicted of homicide.

Alejandro Gonzalez-Ramirez is from Cuba and was convicted of child sex abuse crimes.

Reydell Oviedo Jimenez is also from Cuba and was convicted of kidnapping, robbery, and fraud.

Maximiliano Villegas of Mexico has been convicted of robbery and gang activity.

DHS adds Bartolo Gonzalez-Saenz of Mexico was convicted of drug trafficking and cocaine possession.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.