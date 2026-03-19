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On the Border

Escobar’s staffer accused of pretending to be immigration attorney at Camp East Montana

Camp East Montana
KVIA
Camp East Montana
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Published 8:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to Rep. Veronica Escobar, (D) Texas, detailing that one of her staffers posed as an attorney to gain access into Camp East Montana facilities at least 11 times.

The letter also said that the staffer, Benito Torres, attempted to pass out cell phones to multiple detainees.

The letter claims that once a facility administrator confronted Torres about passing out cell phones, Torres admitted to not being an attorney and visiting as a private citizen.

Rep. Escobar issued this statement:

"Today, accusations were made against one of my caseworkers — a dedicated public servant, Army veteran, and experienced member of my team. I have every reason to believe these allegations are unfounded. It is worth noting that ICE has refused to respond to multiple letters I’ve sent about Camp East Montana regarding deaths, including a homicide; outbreaks of diseases including COVID-19, measles, and tuberculosis; waste, fraud, and abuse; a lack of legal representation or medical care; and so much more. This administration has a history of engaging in intimidation tactics against Members of Congress as well as continuously attempting to obstruct our ability to provide oversight. I stand proudly by the members of my team who have demonstrated nothing but dedication and integrity to serving our nation and our community.”

 Lyons issued this statement:

"The available evidence demonstrates your staffer, a senior caseworker named Benito Torres, misrepresented himself as counsel for detainees in ICE custody, violated clear detention standards and security protocols prohibiting the use of cellphones inside ICE facilities, improperly met with multiple detainees, and falsely claimed to ICE personnel such use had been approved by the agency. As a result of bringing a cell phone into the Camp East Montana facility, contrary to facility visitation policy, Mr. Torres’ misrepresentation that he is a licensed attorney to gain access to detainees, his improper meetings with groups of detainees, and his assertions to ICE personnel about the origins of his visit, Mr. Torres is hereby prohibited from accessing any ICE facility.”  

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Alberto Silva

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