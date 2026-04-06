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On the Border

El Paso County to give update on immigration detention centers within county limits

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners Court is set to discuss and take action on the future of migrant detention centers within county limits, along with the El Paso County Attorney's Office Monday.

ABC-7 reported last month that the County was raising concerns over proposed ICE detention centers, including the proposed one in Socorro, Texas.

More updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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