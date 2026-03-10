County of El Paso raising concerns over proposed ICE detention center in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County, through the County Attorney's Office, did a presentation during Monday's Commissioners Court on the proposed new ICE detention center planned to be opened in Socorro, Texas.

County Attorney Christina Sanchez presented a legal overview, asking her office to present the process, status, and framework associated with detention centers within the county amid concerns recently raised by local communities.

According to the presentation, the County was made aware of the potential ICE detention facility on January 20 due to local media reports.

In response to community concerns, El Paso County says it has taken several actions, including:

Sending letters to the region’s congressional delegation requesting transparency and oversight regarding detention facilities.

Sending letters to the state delegation requesting opposition to this detention facility.

Requesting that federal officials ensure all environmental review requirements are followed before any project proceeds.

Submitting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to DHS, ICE, and CBP seeking records related to the planning, construction, or operation of any proposed detention facility in El Paso County.

At the end of the Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, County Commissioner for District 3, Iliana Holguin, who represents that portion of Far East El Paso County, said that due to the lack of communication from the federal government, they are incumbent to try to gather as much information and provide it to El Paso residents, especially those who submitted their public comment a couple of weeks ago.

"One of the many, many, many disturbing things about this entire situation has been the complete lack of information and transparency that we've received from the federal government," said Commissioner Holguin. "Just to reassure the residents of El Paso County that our work on this issue is not done and I think we all certainly understand how important this issue is to our residents."

According to Commissioner Holguin, El Paso Water is set to have its board meeting on March 11; she encourages all residents and community members who are concerned about the proposed ICE detention center in Socorro and the use of the County's water resources by this facility to speak up in front of El Paso Water officials as well.

"County officials have also met with stakeholders, including the City of Socorro, Lower Valley Water District, Emergency Services District #2, members of the state and federal legislative delegation, and residents who have voiced concerns about the proposed facility," El Paso County said in a statement.

While immigration detention facilities are operated by federal agencies, El Paso County stated it will continue monitoring developments, advocating for transparency, oversight, and community engagement as more information becomes available.

