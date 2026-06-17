Escobar says 911 calls details 3 suspected overdoses at Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar (TX-16) sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Acting ICE Director David Venturella saying at least three people experienced suspected overdoses at Camp East Montana in El Paso.

The letter cites 911 calls where emergency crews responded to two suspected overdoses, both men, at the detention center, Rep. Escobar said. She said they happened within less than 24 hours of each other on May 23-24.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the alleged overdoses were tied to psychiatric medication and self-harm, Rep. Escobar said in the letter.

She said both men, ages 35 and 34, are back at Camp East Montana and in stable condition.

Calls reportedly detailed a third suspected overdose at the end of February, Rep. Escobar said.

In the letter, Rep. Escobar demands answers as to how detainees accessed the amount of medication to trigger an overdose; what safeguards failed to prevent the alleged overdoses; and whether DHS, ICE or another agency is investigating the incident.

Rep. Escobar said ICE's Office of Detention Oversight inspected Camp East Montana and found 49 standards violations.

"This misconduct raises serious questions about whether the Department of Homeland Security and ICE are capable of operating this facility and meeting even their own most basic, internal standards," she said in the letter.

Read Rep. Escobar's full letter below.