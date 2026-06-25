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On the Border

Supreme Court rules to limit asylum requests along US-Mexico border

Heriberto Perez, KVIA
By
Published 5:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump Administration Thursday to limit asylum policies in the country. International ports of entry won't be considered pathways for migrants to apply for asylum.

The justices voted 6-3 to overturn a lower court order blocking a practice that limited the number of people who could apply for asylum daily.

The policy was used during former President Barack Obama and President Trump's first term.

ABC-7 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, the White House and Estrella del Paso for comment.

Watch the full story on ABC-7 at 6.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border
Department of Homeland Security
immigration
President Trump
trump administration
U.S. Supreme Court

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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