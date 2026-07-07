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On the Border

Rep. Escobar reacts to the Trump administration’s refusal to pay reimbursements to Estrella del Paso

People appear for immigration court hearings.
CNN file
People appear for immigration court hearings.
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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar posted on social media Tuesday a response to the Trump administration's alleged refusal to pay more than $765,000 owed to Estrella del Paso, a local immigration legal clinic that operates as a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

Congresswoman Escobar issued the following statement on Instagram:

"Estrella del Paso has been a lifeline for immigrant families in our community, providing the legal support that makes our justice system fairer and more accessible. The Trump Administration’s decision to withhold funding for unaccompanied minors has placed that mission in jeopardy, created unnecessary uncertainty for the people who depend on it, and deliberately attacked due process. Every day these funds remain frozen puts essential legal services for children and the future of Estrella del Paso at greater risk - reimbursements should be released now."

ABC-7 reached out to Estrella del Paso and to the White House for comment.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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