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On the Border

Mexico, Texas, New Mexico authorities analyze New World screwworm impact on cattle trade

KVIA
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today at 10:56 AM
Published 10:48 AM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- Agriculture officials, international trade representatives and other leaders from Chihuahua, Mexico, Texas and New Mexico will meet in Santa Teresa Thursday to discuss challenges cross-border trade faces with New World screwworm in the region.

The trilateral meeting will start at 10:30 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border
Cattle trade
new world screwworm
screwworm

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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