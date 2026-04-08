Young El Paso BTS fan creates website to help visitors explore the city

El Paso, TX (KVIA) — With thousands of fans expected to travel to El Paso for the upcoming BTS concert, one local fan is helping visitors plan their trip to the Sun City.

18-year-old Nadia Saenz, a longtime BTS fan, created a website designed to help visitors find places to eat, explore, and connect with other fans while they're in town.

For Saenz, BTS has a powerful impact on her life.

“I love you guys. You guys really saved my life. You really have inspired me in so many different ways, and I’m so thankful for everything you guys do,” Saenz said.

She says during a difficult time, BTS' music helped her find motivation and a sense of community.

“I feel like during that time I was really struggling, like mentally, being all alone and stuff. And then I found BTS and it was just like, I don’t know… it just inspired me, like gave me motivation,” she said.

When Saenz heard the group would be performing in El Paso, she began seeing fans online asking questions about the city.

“Them coming to El Paso was like totally unexpected, and I’m in a lot of El Paso group chats on Instagram, and a lot of people are coming from out of town and they had a lot of questions about what to do and stuff,” she said.

That's when the idea for borapaso.com was born.

The name comes from the BTS phrase "borahae," also known as "I purple you," a term the band uses to express love and trust between the group and their fans.

Saenz worked with her brother Noah Saenz, a computer science student, to turn the idea into a working website.

“I kind of wanted to make it straightforward, like no login or anything. You just go there, information right there,” Noah Saenz said.

The site includes several features designed to help visitors navigate El Paso, including restaurant recommendations, transportation tips, local attractions, and meet-up opportunities for fans.

It also features an interactive map showing where fans from around the world are traveling from.

“There’s like a map that lets people put where they’re coming from so you can see all the pins on the map,” Noah Saenz said.

For Nadia, the website is about more than just helping people plan their trip. It’s about welcoming a community that has meant so much to her.

“Honestly the BTS community is like the best. Everyone’s always supportive… everyone’s just always so kind to each other,” she said.

She hopes visitors will leave El Paso with more than just memories from the concert.

“There’s a pretty unique culture here. It may be small, but there’s a lot to offer,” Saenz said.

Fans can visit the website at borapaso.com to explore the guide and connect with other BTS fans planning their trip to El Paso.