BTS merch frenzy: Why fans are racing to get concert gear

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — For BTS fans, the concert experience goes far beyond the music -- it also includes the merchandise.

One item in particular has become a must-have: the official BTS light stick, often called the ARMY Bomb.

The device lights up during concerts and syncs with stadium effects, creating waves of color across the crowd.

Bella Tate ordered one online through the BTS fan platform Weverse, hoping it would arrive before the concert. Instead, she received disappointing news.

“A couple days later it said my order was canceled,” she said.

High demand has caused issues for many fans trying to buy official merchandise. Apps freeze, pages crash and some orders are canceled after purchase.

Even attempting to buy merch online can feel stressful. Within minutes of logging into the platform, the system can slow down or kick users out entirely.

Despite the difficulties, Tate eventually managed to get her order in time. She says it’s bittersweet knowing other fans were not as lucky.

“It makes me sad for them, but I’m excited for myself because mine came in time to be used.”

Fans who cannot buy merchandise online often turn to in-person merch lines at concerts, which are known for stretching for hours and sometimes overnight.

But for Tate, the merchandise isn’t just a souvenir; it represents a moment she’s been waiting years for.

And the countdown to concert day has already begun.