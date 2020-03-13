Shoppers rush to east El Paso Costco store to stock up in wake of virus, creating long lines and low supplies

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- With the spreading coronavirus comes fears, and lots of stockpiling.

Long lines outside the doors and into the parking lot of an east El Paso Costco store provided quite the sight to see on Friday. The Basset Place location was inundated with shoppers looking to stock up, with some people saying they'd never seen anything like it.

Coronovirus or COVID-19, the disease that has sickened more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed several thousand, has created legions of nervous hoarders who are loading up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products.

Such stockpiling is expected to last for weeks, resulting in a boon for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services that is also introducing logistical headaches at the same time.

Costco Wholesale Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti described the buying frenzy as “off the charts″ throughout the U.S. in a recent call with investors. Some stores are now placing limits on certain items such as cold and flu-related products to five each per order.

Target and Walmart said they are talking to suppliers to replenish bare shelves, but didn’t say how long that could take. And New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. said it’s stepping up production because of increased orders from grocery stores and other retailers as demand grows.