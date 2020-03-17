Macy’s closes stores nationwide – including at El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall – due to virus

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Macy's announced Tuesday it is closing all stores nationwide amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes the Macy's store at El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall.

Macy's said stores will be closed through at least March 31 and it will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workers.

"The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority," Macy's chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. "As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."

While stores are closed, Macy's said it will continue to serve customers who make purchases through its website macys.com