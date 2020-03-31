Denver Mattress Company now making face masks for medical facilities

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Denver Mattress Company, the factory-direct mattress retailer that has a huge store at 11835 Gateway Blvd W in El Paso, is now making face masks for medical facilities across the country in the fight against the coronavirus.

In a news release, the company announced it re-tooled its factory to start making face masks instead of mattresses. Production on the face masks began late last week and the factory has already produced thousands of those.

The company hopes to increase production over the next several weeks as the demand for the face masks increases daily.

“We are looking to add more seamstresses as we speak because the need is huge,” said Bob Rensink, the general manager at Denver Mattress Company.

According to the news release, the company adopted an “all hands on deck” approach as staff rallied around the idea. Denver Mattress said it is also ramping up production of hospital mattresses to assist intensive care units and other facilities struggling to treat the ever-growing number of virus patients.