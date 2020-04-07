El Paso nail artist creates custom nails for women to maintain self-care at home

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Most of the personal time we all once had is not available since we're all being told to stay home.

For some people, that might mean a trip to the salon or somewhere to focus on their self care. During difficult times like right now however, self care is still more important than ever.

Local nail artist Heather Jones is hoping to help women continue their self care from the comfort of their home.

“I know for me being stuck at home is really hard right now and I think it's just really important to keep up with self care," said Jones.

Like many other salon owners, Jones was forced to put her nail services on hold after the stay at home order was put in place.

“I was really scared and really nervous. I felt really worried but I was able to turn that worry into motivation to be able to take care of my kids and my family,” said Jones.

That motivation led to researching a popular trend online that involved custom press on nails. Jones created her own style of nails and once her idea was complete she shared it on Support Local El Paso, a Facebook group created to help support local small businesses.

"I got 200 shares the first day and I’ve had women as far as Puerto Rico and Hawaii just reach out to me thanking me," said Jones.

Clients are able to request their own design on each nail set through Nails by Heather Moon. Each set is shipped directly to the clients home which means a trip to the store to buy your own set of nails is not needed.

“I also include in every order an application kit that has professional quality nail glue, a nail file and a cuticle pusher as well as instructions to apply them," explained Jones.

Jones is glad that she is able to use her passion for nail art as a way to bring back a little self love to those who might need a little reminder.

"I’m super happy that I’m able to offer another option to my clients and other clients across the world.”