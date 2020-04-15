FBI issues warning about online apps that could pose a danger to Borderland kids

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's FBI field office warns that with more online kids it means more online predators.

In order for Borderland students to continue their education, they must do it through a virtual classroom.

The FBI, at a press conference Wednesday, offered some tips to parents who are watching their children's online experience.

Special Agent Alex Bustillo said, "I'm not saying all social media is bad. Its a tool. Frankly it's a way to communicate with friends family and stay connected. But if you don't use it correctly, any tool can be dangerous."

Two popular apps that kids are using now are TikTok and House Party.

With TikTok, people lip sync, sing and dance over videos for a short period of time, then the video is uploaded to the app for anyone to see. With House Party, people go into a virtual room with up to seven other people; the problem with that is sometimes you don't know who is going to be in the room with you.

Borderland parent Julia Drewry has four kids, three of whom are enrolled at EPISD, and said her daughter enjoys the TikTok app.

"She loves to do some of the dance videos. She's only really allowed to do some of the 'For You' page which is only really her own friends she's on there with. So she's only allowed to watch them," said Drewry.

Agent Bustillo offered this key piece of advice for Borderland parents, "Check your children's online profile and see what they post online. Explain to your children again that the images that are sent like videos, pics, text files over the internet once they are sent they are permanently out of your hands. They are on the internet forever and ever."