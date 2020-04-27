StayingStrong: El Paso bakeries offer free cakes for kids celebrating birthdays during pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas-- As families continue to practice social distancing, kids are having to deal with the disappointment of canceled events such as birthday parties.

A few local bakeries decided they would do something special for those young kids who may be celebrating birthdays during the pandemic. It's all a part of #Operationbdaykindness.

"My son just turned 14-years-old yesterday and I sat there and thought about it and I kinda felt helpless," said Xty Bresovsky, owner of Xty's Baked Goods, "and if I as a mom want my son to feel special for a day, why not other kids."

It was back in March when Bresovsky got an idea to offer her baking services free of charge to kids celebrating birthdays during this time.

"I'm a member of the Moms on Board group on Facebook. A young lady was looking for ideas because both her boys had a birthday coming up, and without a working vehicle there was no way she could get things to make their birthday special. I messaged her and said hey what kind of cake do they like. I'll deliver it to you free of charge because it kinda sucks that kids don't get to celebrate their birthday," said Bresovsky.

She decided to keep her offer going by giving six free birthday cupcakes and balloons from Kreative Bliss EP to whoever replied to her facebook post, and that was the beginning of the #OperationQuarantinebdayKindness initiative.

"There's been a tremendous response. The first day that I announced it on my Facebook page people contacted me immediately," said Bresovsky.

However, due to her own family health conditions she had to close her baking shop, but that didn't stop the deliveries of free birthday cakes.

"There are several bakeries in El Paso that have honored me in continuing my birthday initiative," said Bresovsky.

One of those bakeries is Jenny's Cakes and Creations.

"I was scrolling through Facebook one day and I actually saw another local baker, Xty's Bakery, she made a post about it saying that she was going to make cakes for kids who had birthdays during the quarantine. I kinda just flipped the switch in my brain and said why couldn't I do this. I'm not doing anything at all and kids are still having birthdays so why not," said Jennifer Carrillo, owner of Jenny's Cakes and Creations.

Carrillo has received over fourty cake orders after she jumped on the birthday cake initiative. She hopes that this small gesture will help bring back a sense of normalcy to kids.

"I hope it makes them happy. I know times are tough right now but I just want their birthday to feel a little more normal," said Carrillo.

Plenty of other local bakeries have also jumped on this special birthday cake initiative. Here's a list of bakeries that continue to offer free cakes to young kids celebrating birthdays during this pandemic: