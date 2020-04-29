El Paso’s Sunland Park Mall will reopen Monday

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas - The general manager for Sunland Park Mall in west El Paso said the Mall will reopen next Monday, May 4th.

This comes as malls across Texas are allowed to reopen at limited capacity per the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso will also be reopening Friday. The mall operator said it will supply free CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizer to shoppers who would like it.

There's no word yet on the measures Sunland Park mall will be taking, however the general manager said more details would be released Wednesday.

Hours of Operation for the Sunland Park Mall will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.