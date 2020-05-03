Customers make their way back into El Paso shopping malls on 1st weekend of reopening

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas - The effort to get El Paso back open for business took a major step over the weekend as several malls welcomed back customers.

Workers at the Bassett Place shopping mall said that the foot traffic seemed slow, but there were still enough people around to keep them busy.

“It is such a relief to see it back in business," said shopper Stephanie Llerena. "It is all still so bizarre though, I feel like I'm in a movie with all the masks and precautionary signs that are up."

Face masks are a must, strict social distancing measures are in place and cleaning crews are constantly going through various areas with disinfectant.

“Right there is a sign saying you got to wear a mask and you've got to be six feet apart so that is good," said shopper Roger Hernandez. “I think it is good. A lot of people want to get back to work and see the people going out to shop and get things back up and moving."

Not all of the mall's 60 stores were open, however more businesses are expected to open their doors in the coming days and weeks.