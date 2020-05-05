Apparent virus case at an El Paso Sam’s Club raises questions about employer responsibility

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- What is the responsibility employers have to disclose information on positive Covid-19 cases to their employees?

A source who works at the Sam's Club on North Mesa Street on El Paso's west side told ABC-7 they were informed by management that a colleague contracted the coronavirus.

"They have only told us [of one case]," the source said. "They wouldn't tell us who, of course because of HIPAA, but how do they know that one associate did not come in contact with 50 people?"

A second employee at the store, in contact with ABC-7 via text, wrote: "When we had our first case, those in close contact were made aware and meetings were held with the associates letting us know we had a positive case and the steps they were taking to make sure the club was sanitized after each day."

However, employees suspect there may be more than one case, because other workers have taken leaves of absence.

ABC-7 asked Sam's Club corporate communications what's been done at the west El Paso store to address the possible Covid-19 case(s). Spokeswoman Erin Hulliberger would not confirm there'd even been a case, citing federal privacy laws. However, she did say the store "takes steps to help ensure a healthy shopping experience for everyone.

Hulliberger added that the store checks employees' temperatures, and has them answer health screening questions, provides personal protective equipment, has sneeze guards at check out lanes and has adjusted hours to clean and sanitize the store.

It's appreciate by the employees, but they say they want more transparency.

One source explained, "They can't give us names and I wouldn't my personal information out either, but at least let us know, 'hey, you know by the way, this week someone else tested positive and we know at least how bad is it increasing in this facility."

The employer says it shared enough information, yet employees thirst for more.

ABC-7 asked the Texas Department of State and Health Services what it and the Centers for Disease Control recommended. It said in part, "employers should inform fellow employees of their possible exposure to Covid-19 in the workplace but maintain confidentiality."

It's confidentiality that provides little comfort to concerned employees.

"My biggest fear is bringing it home to my family. I am scared that I am going to bring it home one day and it is going to affect them and there is nothing I can really do about it because I need to work," our source said.

Sam's Club said it had extended medical, emotional and financial resources to meet employees needs during the pandemic.