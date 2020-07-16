Construction begins at east El Paso site where Amazon distribution center is expected to go

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- It could be a prime delivery for the Sun City.

Construction has started at an east El Paso site that is proposed to be a new distribution center for online retail giant Amazon.

The site is located between Rojas and Interstate 10 near Eastlake.

El Paso Inc. reports that the building will be five stories tall, sit on 115 acres and have more than three-million square feet inside.

While the business community is watching what's happening around the construction site, Amazon isn’t talking.

"Amazon is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American fulfillment network to address customers' needs. However, the company is not yet commenting on any specific operations plans in El Paso," the company said in a statement sent to ABC-7 on Thursday.