New Virgin Galactic CEO takes over as company prepares to unveil spaceship’s interior

UPHAM, New Mexico — Michael Colglazier, a former Disney executive, started work Monday as the new chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic as the space tourism company prepares for commercial service.

Colglazier had most recently been president and managing director of Disney Parks International.

“I believe Michael’s long and distinguished career at one of the world’s leading customer experience brands provides a natural fit with Virgin’s culture as well as Galactic’s requirements as it prepares for commercial service,” founder Richard Branson said.

Colglazier took over the CEO role from George Whitesides, who is now the chief space officer and is focusing on future business opportunities, including point-to-point hypersonic travel and orbital space travel.

Virgin Galactic is preparing to unveil the cabin interior of its spaceship as final testing of the craft nears completion at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The space tourism company has said that the cabin’s interior will be revealed during a virtual event planned for July 28 that will be streamed on YouTube.

Company officials consider the cabin of SpaceShipTwo the centerpiece of a customer’s journey, saying it was designed to provide a level of intimacy as customers are launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below.

Whitesides said the cabin combines beauty, function and safety.

Officials have yet to offer a date for the start of commercial flights.