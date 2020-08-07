Tax-free holiday is this weekend in Texas & New Mexico: Here’s what you need to know

Biz/Tech

Back-to-school may look different for students this year, but parents can still save money on school supplies and other items during this weekend's tax-free holiday in both Texas and New Mexico.

The annual sales tax holiday began Friday in the two states and ends at midnight on Sunday. Most clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per item along with various school supplies are included.

What's different about this year?

In Texas: The Texas Comptroller's office says to promote social distancing, you can buy qualifying items tax-free by ordering online, by telephone, custom orders, in-store purchases or by mail during the tax-free weekend.

The item qualifies to be tax-free if it is delivered and paid for during the exemption, or if the item is ordered, paid for and the seller accepts the order during the tax-free weekend, even if the delivery is made after the tax-free weekend.

In New Mexico: Online purchases are eligible for the tax-free weekend if the individual business you are buying from is participating and if it’s billed to a New Mexico address, according to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department. Check the store’s website to see if they are participating in the tax-free weekend holiday.

Mail-order and telephone-order purchases are eligible during the tax-free weekend, as long as the items are both paid for and ordered during the tax-free weekend. The items also have to be billed to a New Mexico address.

Which items qualify for tax-free?

In Texas:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

School supplies and backpacks: Less than $100

Go here for a full list from the comptroller's office.

In New Mexico:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Computers: $1,000 or less

Computer-related items: Up to $500

School supplies: Less than $30

Click here for the complete list of items.