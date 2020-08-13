Las Cruces couple takes risk of opening billiards hall in the midst of the pandemic

Biz/Tech

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The pandemic has caused the closure of thousands of business across the country, but one Las Cruces couple is taking the risk of opening a new business.

Sara Armijo and her husband started Lucky Dog Billiards in 2018, but it didn't come to fruition until a couple months ago. On Aug. 1, the business opened its doors and she told ABC-7 that these first two weeks have not been easy.

"The drop that I have had in income has been exponential," said Armijo. "It's been tough, but we were already committed to this."

Lucky Dog has more than pool, it has darts, a full bar and a kitchen. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in New Mexico that closed down bars and only allowed restaurants to serve outdoors, Lucky Dog had to close the kitchen and bar and only allowed people to play.

With these restrictions, the business has gotten off to a rough start.

"The amount of money that we are making each day just to get people in the door is not even justifiable to get my most minimal expenses met," said Armijo. "It's very hard because my husband and I put everything into this."

At this rate, Armijo is not sure how long the business can survive, but she said she won't give up.

"We are going to fight tooth and nail to this place," she said.

Lucky Dog Billiards is located at 245 E Lohman Avenue in Las Cruces.

In order to play, you must book a table online. To find out more, click here.