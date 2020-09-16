Trillion-dollar global investment group moves mail processing operations to El Paso

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A worldwide investment firm with over $6 trillion in assets is now utilizing a west El Paso company to process all of its mail.

The Vanguard Group has partnered with Swiss Post Solutions, which employs about 100 El Pasoans, to process mail and use technology to transform paper documents into digital information.

“We take them in and we scan them and when we scan documents we can index, categorize them and we will take the information in and process it in the manner that our clients are asking us to process it,” Janet Tarzia, the head of marketing for Swiss Post Solutions, told ABC-7.

In other words, when you send a paper document through the mail, SPS scans it and makes it digital.

“We look to see how many steps we can take out of the process, how many steps we can automate. How many steps we can work to streamline so we can give the customer quicker, faster and better quality output,” Tarzia explained.

SPS has been located on Luckett Circle in El Paso since 2015.

Officials said the city is a great location to operate its processing center because of the quality workforce due to UTEP and Fort Bliss, as well as the infrequency of natural disasters that could disrupt operations.