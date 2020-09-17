A potential housing development deal could change northwest El Paso

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso is considering a bid on 330 acres of land in northwest El Paso that will bring new development to the area.

The Hunt Community bid $11.5 million on the area and plans on developing a community like Cimarron.

"It is a long term 8-10 year project that is substantial," said Justin Chapman, president of Hunt Communities. "This is a meaningful development for the City of El Paso as it expands to the northwest."

The deal is not final yet, but Hunt Communities told ABC-7 there could be more than 1,000 homes built in the area with a combination of commercial opportunity and a possibility of multi-family housing.

The Public Service Board, which manages the land for the city, did recommend the sale.

The asking price for the land was $4 million, but again, Hunt bid $11.5 million.

If the sale happens, it will be a community in the Canutillo district.

There is an arroyo that lies in the middle of that land, that will remain PSB property.

The city still needs to vote on the sale.

In a statement, the city said, "City Council has not yet reviewed or approved this item, but this potential development has the opportunity to generate a positive economic boost to our community by generating continued growth, jobs and revenue for our city."