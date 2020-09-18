Group of El Paso food trucks relocate to new location after city enforcement sweep

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The corner of Upper Valley and Artcraft was a place to indulge in almost a dozen food vendors on a daily basis.

That was until multiple agencies from the City of El Paso informed them they would need to take their vehicles and food elsewhere.

City spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta told ABC-7 that these code enforcement sweeps are not something new.

“The resident was concerned about traffic backup in the area because there was a number of different food trucks in the area,” Cruz-Acosta said.

The corner of Upper Valley and Artcraft is an extremely busy intersection on the westside of El Paso.

Now, the food trucks have moved to a new location with the permission from the land owner where they have set up.

Mike Alderete, one of the food truck vendors, told ABC-7 that the owner of the River Run Plaza gave them two main rules to abide by in order to operate on his property.

“The place has to be kept clean, we have to have porta-johns or bathrooms, and keep the traffic flowing and the customers parking in the parking lot,” Alderete told ABC-7.

Neighbor Ronnie Baker, whose home borders the lot where the trucks are now located, was excited for a new eating venue to be so near.

"We are so happy to see this because it gives us a variety of different food," Baker told ABC-7.

Rene Ramos, who enjoys ordering tacos from the vendors, thinks the new location is a good idea saying, “You know, somewhere you can go especially with the Covid to enjoy yourself and have a good time.”

Alderete explained to ABC-7 that the vendors are collectively going to make changes to the property out of their own pockets.

"We want to add some lights, have a Mariachi Night and maybe even Santa Claus will come," Alderete said.

Larry Gold, the owner of Hello Pizza, who has been in the shopping plaza for 35 years, will be sharing space with the new food trucks.

Gold told ABC-7, “Well, right now I really can't give an opinion negative or positive because today's the first day. If it brings more people to the area, I think it's a positive thing. If it doesn't bring new people to the area and people don't walk over to our business, then its a negative thing.”

The vendors will be at the corner of Upper Valley and Country Club on Thursdays through Sundays.