ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot weekend ahead, may get into the triple digits

Happy Friday to the Borderland! We are on track for a warm day today in the Borderland. It is expected to top out in the 80s and 90s, but it will drop down into the 60s tonight.

This weekend will be a hot one as a high-pressure system moves into the Borderland. Temperatures may be flirting with the triple digits on Sunday and Monday.

Looking into Monday, the National Weather Service will issue a Fire Weather Watch because of the hot, dry, and slightly windy conditions.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to be in the 90s and winds will remain breezy to slightly windy at times.