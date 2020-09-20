Meet the El Paso woman who broke the glass ceiling in the car business

Biz/Tech

If you want to go back on memory lane, a quick search on youtube can bring

back some nostalgia.





And since a time many of us can remember, car salesmen have been trying to

entice buyers using…well.. unusual tactics.











Then along comes Paige Fox.





“My father always had a passion for cars growing up,” Paige Fox said, “He

started working cleaning shops in Roswell, New Mexico and just continued to

develop the passion.”







A passion that well known car dealer, Steve Fox, passed along to his

daughter.







“I worked at the dealership, you know receptionist, working in parts,

helping a little bit in accounting..I probably messed it up,” Fox said.







But there was something more than selling cars that drew her to the

industry.







“The way that he was able…with his position to help the El Paso community,

not just with our associates but with healthcare or different organizations

that he was able to give back to and I just really admired that,” Fox said.







Fox realized stepping into the business would be a challenge.







“For a long time though I thought, as a female I couldn't be in the car

business, I doubted myself and thought it's a mans world and I can't do

it,” Fox said.







Fox completed a dealership course as she rose through the ranks.







Now she runs Fox Acura, overseeing 30 employees and a lot with more than

200 hundred cars.







"i've met a lot of challenges since i've been in this role, a lot of

pushback, but that actually motivates me even more to prove them wrong,”

Fox said.







being a woman in the industry can bring some scrutiny.







“I was very insecure first starting and now I’ve really grown into myself

and I’m just me, take it or leave it,” Fox said.







Even down to the commercials.







“I get, ‘what are people going to wear in the next commercial’ Fox said.







And you wouldn't guess.







“I rent the dresses so they're not even mine. I rent them and I just go

with what's calling me,” Fox said.







And her calling has already helped those in need.







“Last year I made my first personal large donation to the El Paso

Children's Hospital and then I make other contributions to local

organizations, whether it's helping out the immigrants, people in Juarez,

to helping coordinate a shoe drive,” Fox said.







Maintaining a dealership, prepping for the next shoot or looking over the

latest sales, Paige said she wants to leave behind a legacy.







“I hope to achieve the same reputation as my father. He is a well respected

business man, he really helps out the community and I hope I can have that

same reputation as well,” Fox said.